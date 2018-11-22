Families check out floats night before America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT - With just hours to go the floats are already lined up along Woodward Avenue for America's Thanksgiving Parade.

The parade route has over the years really turned into family night.

Annie Ogletree and her grandson Calvin walked the entire parade route.

"This is our grandma-grandson date night," Ogletree said. "Lets take our family pictures."

While Calvin thinks it's cool, he has priorities.

"We're going to go see Santa Claus down there on the Santa Claus float," he said.

It's a tradition for Annie and Calvin, but for first-timers like Mike Snyder and his son Hunter, it's a revelation.

"Somebody's done a lot of work, a lot," Snyder said.

The chance to see the mobile works of art up close and personal is special.

What used to be a few passersby checking things out on Woodward is now a full-blown family evening.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.