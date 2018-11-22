LIVE COVERAGE: 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

DETROIT - The 92nd America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit will stream right here on ClickOnDetroit starting at 6 a.m.

WDIV-Local 4 will have live coverage of the parade. That coverage also will stream right here on ClickOnDetroit.

WHEN: Coverage begins at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. The actual parade starts at 8:45 a.m. with live national coverage starting at 10 a.m.

Coverage begins at 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. PROGRAMMING LINEUP: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. -- Local 4 News Today: Special Thanksgiving Edition 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. -- Local 4 News Today: Parade Preview 9 a.m. to Noon -- America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van

WHERE: Woodward Avenue in Detroit. The parade will start at the corner of Kirby Street and Woodward Avenue and head south on Woodward Avenue toward Congress Street, where it will conclude at about noon.

How to buy grandstand tickets:

Grandstand tickets to view America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $45. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit theparade.org/americas-thanksgiving-parade/grandstand-tickets/.

Transportation info:

Detroit People Mover will offer FREE rides courtesy of United Shore

There are two regional bus routes that run between suburb and city without transfer. #498 Woodward from Somerset and #598 Gratiot from Mt Clemens.

Check the website for more info: www.ridethereflex.org

Individuals attending the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 22 should make note of street closures, bus reroutes and suggested parking, as tens of thousands flock to downtown Detroit.

The City of Detroit also issued a reminder to parade watchers that the building of scaffolds and any device without a City permit is prohibited during Thanksgiving events in downtown Detroit on private or public property. Violators will receive tickets, and the scaffolds will be removed.

DDOT bus reroutes

Taking the SMART FAST bus is a great option for those who don’t want to deal with parking or traffic. FAST buses travel down Woodward (Pontiac/Troy to downtown), Michigan (Detroit Metropolitan Airport to downtown), and Gratiot (Chesterfield to downtown). For Thanksgiving, the Woodward route will be diverted to Cass Avenue. They’ll have temporary Park & Ride lots available on Thanksgiving Day at:

FAST Gratiot—North River Road & 15 Mile at Lowe’s. Parking is available anywhere between Revolution Laser Tag and the lot across from the Lumber Loading area

FAST Woodward—Troy Civic Center

FAST Michigan—Westborn Kroger. Both lots on the South and North side of Michigan are available

Road closures:

Motorists traveling to downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and for the parade on Thursday, Nov. 22 should note the following road closures.

Woodward Avenue from W. Grand Blvd. to Warren will be closed completely from Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Woodward Avenue from Warren to Jefferson will be shut down beginning at 1 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 22. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Woodward Avenue at Warren, Mack/MLK, Alexandrine, Montcalm, and Adams.

The following streets will have limited access beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 21:

Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

Harper from Cass to John R

Palmer from Cass to John R

Ferry from Cass to John R

Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22:

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

These streets including Michigan Avenue and Washington Blvd. will reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

Parade route:

