WATCH: 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

DETROIT - The 92nd America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit was held Thursday, Nov. 22.

The parade started at the corner of Kirby Street and Woodward Avenue and headed south on Woodward Avenue toward Congress Street, where it concluded at about noon.

During the end of the parade Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan presented Santa Claus with the Key to the City. The event featured several stellar performances by musicians and high school marching bands. Thousands of people attended the parade which was watched by viewers around the country.

American broadcaster Jim Nantz served as the grand marshal of this year's parade. The parade broadcast also include interviews with Olympic ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani and Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame Pitcher Jack Morris among others.

Several companies sponsored unique floats that were showcased at the parade. The 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade was presented by Art Van.

