100 chihuahuas transported to Michigan from over-crowded California shelters

The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) and several partners took possession of approximately 100 chihuahuas Feb. 14, 2019 which were transported to Michigan from over-crowded animal shelters in California.

DETROIT - The Michigan Humane Society (MHS) and several partners took possession of approximately 100 chihuahuas Thursday evening which were transported to Michigan from over-crowded animal shelters in California.

The transport is part of a network of similar events across the country led by Compassion Without Borders. The group moves dogs from shelters in California into communities that eagerly want to give them forever homes.

MHS, Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit, Mid-West Small Breed Rescue and the Michigan Animal Rescue League will put up a share of the dogs for adoption according to their organizational policies and procedures.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs you are asked to contact each individual shelter to learn when they will be available.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.