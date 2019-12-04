Top pet names in Metro Detroit for 2019
DETROIT – What are the most popular pet names in Metro Detroit?
Rover.com posted their list of the top pet names in the country and by region. Here are their findings:
Top 5 Male Dog Names
- Charlie
- Max
- Buddy
- Cooper
- Rocky
Top 5 Female Dog Names
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Lola
- Sadie
Top 5 Male Cat Names
- Oliver
- Charlie
- Max
- Milo
- Leo
Top 5 Female Cat Names
- Luna
- Bella
- Kitty
- Lucy
- Stella
What’s Trending
These cat and dog names have jumped up most in popularity this year. They showcase what’s gaining traction in Detroit.
- #1 Trending Dog Name: Ziva
- #1 Trending Cat Name: Tigger
Detroit Pet Name Trends for 2019
- Music is always near to your hearts: Detroit has a lot to be proud of, and one of those things is its musicians. Hometown hero Stevie Wonder inspired 200% more dog owners to name their dogs after Stevie while Smokey Robinson was the inspiration for one of the most popular cat names this year.
- Hear that engine purring? I mean barking?: Through ups and downs, car manufacturing remains at the heart of Detroit identity. This year, beloved Detroit car, the Zephyr, inspired one of the top trending names for dogs.
