Top pet names in Metro Detroit for 2019

DETROIT – What are the most popular pet names in Metro Detroit?

Rover.com posted their list of the top pet names in the country and by region. Here are their findings:

Top 5 Male Dog Names

Charlie

Max

Buddy

Cooper

Rocky

Top 5 Female Dog Names

Bella

Luna

Lucy

Lola

Sadie

Top 5 Male Cat Names

Oliver

Charlie

Max

Milo

Leo

Top 5 Female Cat Names

Luna

Bella

Kitty

Lucy

Stella

What’s Trending

These cat and dog names have jumped up most in popularity this year. They showcase what’s gaining traction in Detroit.

#1 Trending Dog Name: Ziva

#1 Trending Cat Name: Tigger

Detroit Pet Name Trends for 2019