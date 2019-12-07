These Detroit-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Carmela, terrier mix

Carmela is a female terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Carmela is friendly as can be — she loves other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date.

Notes from Carmela's caretakers:

Carmela is part of a litter of eight puppies surrendered to our rescue. She is very playful, and she loves all of her toys and chews. She also loves snuggling in a lap. Carmela likes children, and she is learning her basic puppy manners.

Apply to adopt Carmela today at Petfinder.

Butterscotch, terrier mix

Butterscotch is a sweet male terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Butterscotch is eager to make friends — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated.

Butterscotch's current caretakers say:

Butterscotch and his seven littermates were surrendered to our rescue. He has a beautiful colored coat and green eyes. He is very sweet and cuddly. Butterscotch is playful and likes to wrestle with his brother. He's a kisser, and he likes children. He loves belly rubs. Butterscotch is currently learning his puppy manners.

Read more about how to adopt Butterscotch on Petfinder.

Harvest, pit bull terrier

Harvest is a lovable female pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Bright Point Rescue.

Harvest is ready to make friends, and she loves other dogs, cats and children. She is vaccinated.

Here's what Harvest's friends at Bright Point Rescue think of her:

Harvest is becoming a lot more independent. She's curious and not afraid of much.

Read more about how to adopt Harvest on Petfinder.

Ozzie, terrier mix

Ozzie is a handsome male terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Ozzie is friendly as can be, and he loves other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date.

From Ozzie's current caretaker:

Ozzie is part of a litter of eight puppies surrendered to our rescue. Ozzie is the snuggler of the litter. He prefers to curl up on your lap over play time with the other puppies. Ozzie loves the attention of humans. He's also the biggest of the puppies.

Apply to adopt Ozzie today at Petfinder.

Pugsley, pit bull terrier mix

Pugsley is a lovable male pit bull terrier puppy in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Pugsley loves to socialize — he gets along well with kids, cats and dogs. Pugsley has been vaccinated.

Read more about Pugsley on Petfinder.

Gomez, pit bull terrier mix

Gomez is a male pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Gomez is friendly as can be — he'll get along great with your children, dogs and cats. He has had all of his shots.

Read more about Gomez on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.