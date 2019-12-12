21ºF

All 4 Pets

Full northern Michigan animal shelter seeking homes for dogs, cats

Manistee shelter is over capacity

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

MANISTEE, Mich. – The Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee is over capacity and is seeking homes for dogs and cats.

The shelter is working to make space for all the animals and provide medical care to the animals that need it.

Those looking to adopt an animal must go through an adoption process. To download an adoption form and see the pets available, click here.

