Full northern Michigan animal shelter seeking homes for dogs, cats
Manistee shelter is over capacity
MANISTEE, Mich. – The Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee is over capacity and is seeking homes for dogs and cats.
The shelter is working to make space for all the animals and provide medical care to the animals that need it.
Those looking to adopt an animal must go through an adoption process. To download an adoption form and see the pets available, click here.
