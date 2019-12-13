Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 7 perfect pups to adopt now in Detroit

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit. Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Nugs, terrier mix Nugs is an adorable male terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Nugs gets along well with other dogs. He has had all of his shots. Here's what Nugs' friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him: Nugs is part of a litter of four puppies rescued, along with their mother. Luckily, a volunteer found the mother wandering around near her house, and she was able to lead her to her puppies who were living outside in a cold, wet doghouse. Nugs is ready to find his new forever family that will start to teach him all his puppy manners and provide lots of love and playtime. He's a very lovable and friendly fellow who enjoys attention and affection from people and enjoys playing with the other pups. Read more about how to adopt Nugs on Petfinder. Diva, terrier mix Diva is a sweet female terrier puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Diva will get along great with your other dogs. She is vaccinated. Here's what Diva's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Diva is part of a litter of eight puppies surrendered to our rescue so we could find them all new loving families. Diva loves to play. She loves playing with her brothers and sisters but also loves toys. New toys are her favorite thing next to dinner time. Diva is one of the larger puppies. She is super cute and lovable. Apply to adopt Diva today at Petfinder. Shiloh, terrier mix Shiloh is a sweet female terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Shiloh is a social animal — she'll get along great with your other dogs. She's vaccinated. Notes from Shiloh's caretakers: Shiloh loves to play with other dogs, not only in her litter but the other dogs in her home. She's very friendly and playful. She loves stuffy toys and naps. Read more about Shiloh on Petfinder. Felix, Pomeranian Felix is a charming male Pomeranian puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Felix plays well with others — he'll get along great with other dogs. He has been vaccinated. Felix's current caretakers say: Felix was surrendered to our rescue along with several other unrelated puppies from an owner that kept them all living in a barn. This fellow is a sweetheart and a cuddler but also likes to play. He's currently at a foster home with other Pomeranians his size with whom he can play. Felix will begin to work on learning basic puppy manners. Read more about how to adopt Felix on Petfinder. Elba, Labrador retriever and terrier mix Elba is a winsome female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever. Elba is friendly as can be — she'll get along great with other dogs. Elba is vaccinated. From Elba's current caretaker: Elba and her three littermates were surrendered to our rescue. She's sassy and always ready to play. She's very smart, loving, sweet, curious and on the go. Elba loves playing with her siblings and her humans. She will begin to work on learning her puppy manners at her new foster home. Read more about how to adopt Elba on Petfinder. Tavy, Labrador retriever and terrier mix Tavy is a female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Tavy loves to socialize, and she loves other dogs. Tavy has been vaccinated. Here's what Tavy's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Tavy and her three littermates were surrendered to our rescue. She's a happy, skippy little girl. Her nickname is Bunny because everywhere she goes she hops. Tavy is the smallest of the four puppies. Apply to adopt Tavy today at Petfinder. Chip, Labrador retriever and terrier mix Chip is a sweet male Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Chip is happy to keep company with other dogs. He is vaccinated. From Chip's current caretaker: Chip and his three littermates were surrendered to our rescue. He is the chocolate pup with amazing green eyes. He's kind of quiet and seems to enjoy humans over his siblings. He will begin to work on learning his puppy manners at his new foster home and is doing well using puppy pads. Read more about Chip on Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.