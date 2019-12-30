Make a New Year’s resolution for you and your dog

DETROIT – Experts said the secret to keeping your New Year’s resolution could have four legs and a wagging tail.

It doesn’t take much convincing to get Mitch the Labrador to work out. But not too long ago Mitch was out of shape and veterinarian Laura Millward wasn’t sure he was going to make it, so she decided to adopt him.

As Mitch began his diet and exercise plan, Laurie decided to start her own. Experts at the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center said partnering with your pet can make you both healthier.

