4 adorable pups to adopt now in Detroit

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

Zailey, shepherd

Zailey is a female shepherd puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Zailey is friendly as can be — she gets along well with other dogs. She is vaccinated.

Here's what Zailey's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her:

Zailey and her two littermates were surrendered to the rescue. It is important to be familiar with the breed. They are very intelligent and need owners who can work with them and properly exercise them. A home with a fenced yard is needed.

Read more about Zailey on Petfinder.

Max, pit bull terrier and whippet mix

Max is a male pit bull terrier and whippet puppy being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Max gets along well with kids, dogs and cats. His vaccinations are up to date.

From Max's current caretaker:

Max is a little guy. He came with a crinkly tail and a timid demeanor but is already warming up. Max likes to play with other dogs. He is six months old and is guessed to be a mix of pitbull and whippet. He loves to cuddle and eats treats with his belly up.

Apply to adopt Max today at Petfinder.

Silver Dollar, pit bull terrier and bull terrier mix

Silver Dollar is a male pit bull terrier and bull terrier puppy currently residing at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Silver Dollar loves kids, dogs and cats. He is vaccinated.

Notes from Silver Dollar's caretakers:

Silver Dollar is part of Penny's litter. Penny had lived a while in foster care prior to her delivery, and the puppies came out very large and healthy. They are now seven weeks old and almost ready to move! This litter has had a great start in life, and they are enjoying their puppyhood to the fullest. They are daily interacting with adult dogs and children.

Apply to adopt Silver Dollar today at Petfinder.

Nickel, pit bull terrier and bull terrier mix

Nickel is a lovable female pit bull terrier and bull terrier puppy being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Nickel loves children, dogs and cats. Nickel has had all her shots.

Here's what Nickel's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Nicke is part of Penny's litter. Penny had lived a while in foster care prior to her delivery, and the puppies came out very large and healthy. They are now seven weeks old and almost ready to move! This litter has had a great start in life, and they are enjoying their puppyhood to the fullest. They are daily interacting with adult dogs and children. Read more about Nickel on Petfinder.

