Woman finds her dog, missing for 3 years, on a beer can

MINNEAPOLIS – A Florida brewery’s idea to print adoptable dogs on their cans helped a woman locate her missing dog.

The idea is simple -- the brewery partnered with a local shelter to help find forever homes for dogs. Adorable.

Special Adoptable Dog Beer Release Benefit at this Sunday’s Yappy Hour 1-4PM! • Partnering with this month's cause,... Posted by Motorworks Brewing on Friday, January 17, 2020

Well, the story went viral. It was picked up in several national publications and the idea was spread across social media like wildfire.

That’s when a St. Paul, Minnesota woman noticed something -- her dog, who went missing in 2017, was on one of the cans.

Monica Mathis, who was living in Iowa at the time, hadn’t seen her dog, Hazel, for three years.

“She was on a leash outside and I went to get her and she was gone from our yard,” Mathis told KSTP.

While scrolling on social media, Mathis noticed a photo from the brewery, which was being shared all over Facebook.

“'Oh my gosh that looks like my dog, I think that’s my dog,'” Mathis said. “I have no idea how she got to Florida."

“I sent everything I could find — all the pictures so I could stop an adoption process from happening because I could’ve lost her again,” Mathis said.

The shelter confirmed the dog was indeed Hazel.

“I was amazed, I was crying. An emotional wreck,” Mathis said.

Hazel and Monica will be reunited soon.