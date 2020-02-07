4 perfect pups to adopt now in Detroit

Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly canines! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Detroit. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Cowboy, terrier mix Cowboy is a male terrier puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Cowboy will get along great with your other dogs. He has had all of his shots. From Cowboy's current caretaker: Cowboy loves a good scratch and a belly rub. This guy won't leave your side. An observer, he loves to sit back and take everything in. He's one of the biggest puppies among his seven litter-mates. Cowboy is a smart boy and caught on the fastest with pad training. He looks for reassurance when in the car and being picked up. When he wants attention he hops up and down so as not to be passed up. Apply to adopt Cowboy today at Petfinder. Rascal, terrier mix Rascal is a lovable male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Rascal is happy to keep company with other dogs. He has had all his shots. From Rascal's current caretaker: Full of spunk and always looking for attention, Rascal is the first out of bed to greet his people in the morning. He loves to wiggle under the couch and tease his siblings to come in after him. When he hears his name called he'll cock his head to the side. Rascal is doing really well with his pad training. A good chew toy and a playmate and he's happy as can be. Read more about how to adopt Rascal on Petfinder. Harlee, terrier mix Harlee is a lovable female terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever. Harlee loves to socialize, and she'll get along great with other dogs. She has been vaccinated. Notes from Harlee's caretakers: A true sleeping beauty, Harlee is the last out of bed and the first one in. Her distinguishing features are her wrinkly forehead and all black-colored head. Harlee is a real sweetheart; she will ask to be held and loves to be in your lap. She seems in tune with her person and likes to gives kisses. Give her a tennis ball and she will run with it. Harlee can be tenacious at times and is no push-over when playing with her bigger brothers. She is very friendly with her foster's resident dog and great with kids. Read more about how to adopt Harlee on Petfinder. Cosmo, terrier mix Cosmo is a charming male terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever. Cosmo is a social animal, and he gets along well with other dogs. He is vaccinated. Cosmo's current caretakers say: Cosmo is a sweet chubby boy who enjoys snuggles belly rubs and playing with toys. He is very good and sleeps in a crate all night with no accidents. Cosmo is currently using puppy pads like a champ and is one of the smaller puppies in the litter along with his sister, Wanda. Apply to adopt Cosmo today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.