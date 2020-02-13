WATCH: Astronaut Christina Koch reunites with her excited pup after nearly a year in space
‘Glad she remembers me,’ Koch said
DETROIT – Astronaut Christina Koch returned to her home in Texas after nearly a year in space to a very excited dog.
“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” she tweeted, along with a video of her dog’s reaction.
Watch the video below.
Koch, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, set the record for the longest space mission by a woman. She returned from a 328-day mission last week.
Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020
