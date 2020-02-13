23ºF

WATCH: Astronaut Christina Koch reunites with her excited pup after nearly a year in space

‘Glad she remembers me,’ Koch said

Astronaut Christina Koch reunites with her dog after nearly a year in space. (https://twitter.com/Astro_Christina)

DETROIT – Astronaut Christina Koch returned to her home in Texas after nearly a year in space to a very excited dog.

“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” she tweeted, along with a video of her dog’s reaction.

Koch, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, set the record for the longest space mission by a woman. She returned from a 328-day mission last week.

