WATCH: Astronaut Christina Koch reunites with her excited pup after nearly a year in space

DETROIT – Astronaut Christina Koch returned to her home in Texas after nearly a year in space to a very excited dog.

“Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!” she tweeted, along with a video of her dog’s reaction.

Watch the video below.

Koch, who was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, set the record for the longest space mission by a woman. She returned from a 328-day mission last week.