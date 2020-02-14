No adoption fees at Detroit Animal Care and Control’s ‘Be My Furry Valentine’ weekend event
DETROIT – There’s an empty the shelters event this weekend in Detroit through the Bissell Pet Foundation.
This weekend all adoption fees are waived. The pets people adopt will have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have a city license.
Animal Care and Control is open for adoptions Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 - 3 p.m. in Detroit.
