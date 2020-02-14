18ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

18ºF

All 4 Pets

No adoption fees at Detroit Animal Care and Control’s ‘Be My Furry Valentine’ weekend event

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Community, Pets, All 4 Pets, Detroit Animal Care and Control, Animal Shelter, News, Local

DETROIT – There’s an empty the shelters event this weekend in Detroit through the Bissell Pet Foundation.

This weekend all adoption fees are waived. The pets people adopt will have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and have a city license.

Animal Care and Control is open for adoptions Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 - 3 p.m. in Detroit.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.