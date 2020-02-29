These Detroit-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by looking at some adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Detroit. Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you. (Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.) Mimosa, terrier mix Mimosa is a female terrier puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever. Mimosa is ready to make friends; she'll get along great with other dogs. Mimosa has been vaccinated. Here's what Mimosa's friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her: Mimosa was rescued along with her three littermates. She has a grayish-brown tint to her dark coat. Mimosa is playful with her siblings, but she loves snuggling in her fuzzy blankets and enjoys kisses and cuddles. She loves to play with her stuffed toys too. Mimosa is currently being exposed to other dogs and children in her foster home. Apply to adopt Mimosa today at Petfinder. Chablis, terrier mix Chablis is a charming female terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Chablis will get along great with other dogs. She has been vaccinated. Notes from Chablis' caretakers: Chablis was rescued with her three littermates. She's the smallest, but she makes up for it in personality! Chablis is very adventurous and loves to explore. She is very playful and loves having a variety of toys with which to play. Chablis is being exposed to other dogs and children in her current foster home. Read more about Chablis on Petfinder. Holly, terrier mix Holly is a female terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Holly is ready to make friends, and she's happy to keep company with other dogs. Holly is vaccinated. From Holly's current caretaker: Holly was rescued by our volunteer after she saw her posted on Craigslist. This sweet puppy was being sold online, and, rather than fearing bad things could happen to her, our rescue volunteer wanted to help her find a responsible, loving new family. Later that night, she became very sick and was hospitalized the next day and diagnosed with parvo. Holly was a fighter. After several days, she started to respond to treatment, has recovered and is now healthy. Holly is a sweet, playful, happy-go-lucky puppy who loves to play with her toys and her doggy friends. Holly is fearless and outgoing. Her potty training is “in progress.” She has no problem going potty outside, but she is just getting started, so she still has accidents in the house. Apply to adopt Holly today at Petfinder. This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.