Who will be the next Cadbury bunny? Vote for the finalists

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Lt. Dan is a finalists to be the 2020 Cadbury bunny. (Cadbury)

DETROIT – Which pet will be the next Cadbury bunny? The candidates have been narrowed down to 10 finalists.

Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets -- not just rabbits -- to become the next Cadbury bunny. Now they’re down to the top 10.

“Lt. Dan," from Richmond, Ohio, hopes to be the 2020 face Cadbury. He’s named after the character in Forrest Gump who lost his legs in combat. His owner said Lt. Dan was born a little different, but he still lives life to the fullest.

Like Lt. Dan, none of the other nine finalists are rabbits. There’s a mini-horse, a pig, a llama, a hamster, a duck and two cats.

The popular Easter candy brand started the promotion 30 years ago with a commercial about a clucking bunny.

The winner gets to star in a new television commercial, and it also comes with a $5,000 prize.

Click here to vote on Cadbury’s website.

