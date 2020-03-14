Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 delightful doggies to adopt now in Detroit

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Maia, Maltese and Yorkshire terrier mix

Maia is a female Maltese and Yorkshire terrier mix currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

Maia gets along well with other dogs. Good news: She is already house-trained and has been vaccinated.

From Maia's current caretaker:

Maia is looking for a new owner due to her not doing well with the small kids at the house. She does fine around other dogs and people. The change in her previous home caused her to act out and display some jealousy. She needs an adult home or one with older kids. She can be fine as the only pet or placed with another friendly dog. She loves walks, sitting in you lap and being with her person.

Read more about Maia on Petfinder.

Fig, Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix

Fig is a male Labrador retriever and golden retriever mix being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Fig plays well with others — he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He's already house-trained and vaccinated.

Fig's current caretakers say:

Fig has high energy, is very friendly, scared of loud noises, does well with other dogs and is extremely food-motivated. He would be best in a home without small children. He’s potty- and crate-trained. He’s a cuddler and would be a great addition to a couple or family with other dogs and older children.

Read more about Fig on Petfinder.

Toto, miniature schnauzer

Toto is a charming male miniature schnauzer dog in the care of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Toto plays well with others. He loves other dogs, cats and children. He's neutered, and he has had all his shots. Toto has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Toto's current caretakers say:

Toto is a five-year-old miniature schnauzer who came to us as a stray, unable to move due to the matting of his fur. He has taken a while to gradually warm up to people. Now he is a great little dog who loves to play fetch and chase cats. Toto can coexist with most other small, or big and calm, animals. He likes bigger children or anyone who is careful and patient when handling him. Once he trusts you, he allows for grooming.

Read more about how to adopt Toto on Petfinder.

Chi-Chi, boxer and pit bull terrier mix

Chi-Chi is a winsome female boxer and pit bull terrier mix staying at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care.

Chi-Chi is spayed.

Here's what Chi-Chi's friends at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care think of her:

Chi-Chi is nervous and shy but may be more playful when comfortable at home. She loves to be petted and touched. Her previous family had children, and she got along with them. Chi-Chi loves playing with all her doggy friends here at MHS, but she does not have a history with cats; please introduce her to yours slowly. Chi-Chi is unsure of new situations and tends to not want to rush in when meeting new people. She would do well in a low-key home with pet parents who are patient in getting to know her and allow her to adjust to new situations.

Apply to adopt Chi-Chi today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.