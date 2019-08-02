5 precious puppies to adopt now in Detroit

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rarity, terrier

Rarity is a charming female terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever. Rarity is a social animal — she's happy to keep company with other dogs. She's been vaccinated. Notes from Rarity's caretakers: Rarity and her two other sisters were surrendered so they could find their new forever families. All are timid and will benefit and improve with socialization, human attention and affection as they become more secure and trusting of new people. Read more about Rarity on Petfinder.

Dee, terrier mix

Dee is a charming female terrier puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Deeis happy to keep company with other dogs. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Notes from Dee's caretakers: Dee is very sweet and lovable. Dee loves attention from her humans and likes to play with her sibling, Nate. Read more about how to adopt Dee on Petfinder.

Nate, terrier mix

Nate is a male terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Nateis happy to keep company with other dogs, and he is vaccinated. Nate's current caretakers say: Nate is a sweetheart! He's absolutely adorable and will make a great companion for his lucky new family. He's currently with his sibling Dee at a foster home. He's a happy, friendly and playful guy. Read more about Nate on Petfinder.

Feather, terrier mix

Feather is a darling female terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Feather will get along great with other dogs, and she's been vaccinated. Notes from Feather's caretakers: Feather is the smallest puppy of the three at her foster home, but she is mighty. She loves to cuddle, give kisses and is very playful. Feather loves to take naps on the nearest lap or in a soft cozy bed. She is working on potty-training and other basic skills but has mastered "sit." Read more about how to adopt Feather on Petfinder.

Sarabi, terrier mix

Sarabi is a female terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever. Sarabi will get along great with other dogs, and she has all her shots. Sarabi's current caretakers say: Sarabi is always on the go. She loves meeting new people and is always eager to explore something new. She also loves playing with her toys and is easily amused. Read more about Sarabi on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

