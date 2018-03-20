The Movie Premier You Don't Want To Miss

There's a big movie premier this week, it's an animated film starring an adorable heroic dog. Shaun Bailey from The Michigan Humane Society joined us to tell us all about it. The movie is called "Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero" and it's a true story about the most decorated war dog in American History. The Michigan Humane Society is receiving a portion of the proceeds from the opening day sales. The Michigan Humane Society is going to use the money to save lives of dogs around the D. You can ask your local theater if they will be showing Sgt. Stubby.

Shaun also brought a new adorable pet that needs a forever home. Cuddles is an 8-year-old Shih Tzu that needs extra care because she is completely blind. She is well tempered and quiet and would love to have a lap to sit on, but she will require a little extra care. For more information about Cuddles or any other adoptable pet call (866)- M- HUMANE or visit their website at MichiganHumane.Org