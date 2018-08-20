A local pet rescue and band team up to save dogs on the streets of Detroit

Detroit's non profit dog rescue organization Home FurEver and powerhouse soul quartet Laura Rain and the Caesars are joining forces!

The band will be performing in the heart of the Cass Corridor at the newly reborn Willis Show Bar to help raise money for Home FurEver. The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, August 23.

Show Details:

Shows at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25, $30 at the door

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Reservations highly recommended

Proper attire required

For tickets please visit www.willisshowbar.com, call (313) 788-7469, or e-mail Willis Show Bar at willisshowbar@gmail.com.

The Willis Show Bar is located at 4156 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

It will be an evening of charity, music, and community. Bring your dancing shoes. too!

Home FurEver is a non-profit, no-kill, foster-based canine rescue that takes in all dog breeds. The group was officially started in 2003 and has rescued, rehabilitated, and re-homed almost 4,500 dogs and puppies. Their dogs primarily come from the rough streets of Detroit.

Adoptable dog, Bobo

The organization states it does not discriminate against any dog or any breed.

With four albums of all original funky soul, Laura Rain and the Caesars transform funky soul and R&B into their own unique vision. Inspired by the spirit of classic recordings of a bygone era, Laura Rain creates her own environment of expression with a powerful and soulful voice.

Ingo Rautenberg Photo

Formed in the Motor City in 2012 with her husband George Friend, the pair set off on a creative journey writing and recording their own music.

For more information about the concert event, please contact Home FurEver Rescue at their website www.homefurever.com.