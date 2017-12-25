Adrian College unveils new bulldog puppy on Christmas after death of first live mascot

ADRIAN, Mich. - Adrian College has a new live mascot, Bruiser II, after the school's first live mascot, Bruiser, died last month.

The school introduced the 10-week-old, 15-pound bulldog puppy on Christmas.

Bruiser II will turn away shots between periods at hockey games, deliver the game ball at football games, wish graduates good luck at commencement, ride in the homecoming parade and greet students on walks around campus.

The puppy will meet students in the Caine Student Center during the week of Jan. 8.

Bruiser II will be cared for by Janine Grier, who was the original caregiver for Bruiser.

"Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love. They depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, it merely expands the heart. I’m honored to help carry on the Bruiser legacy. I can’t wait for everyone to meet this Bruiser. He’s going to be quite the boy," Grier said.

