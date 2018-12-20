Top Local Stories
Trenton police body camera footage shows frantic rescue of woman from Detroit River
News
Mound Road construction in Macomb County completed; much bigger project looms
Traffic
Unique business pops up in Ann Arbor: 'Buy some chocolate, get some weed'
All About Ann Arbor
Metro Detroit weather: Brief snow could mix with scattered rain showers later in week
Weather
University of Michigan researcher facing child porn charges
All About Ann Arbor
Detroit businessman Robert Carmack told to turn himself in after prosecutors issue felony warrants
Defenders
Michigan Senate OKs 'baby box' bill that would create safe places for parents to surrender babies
News
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell plans to pitch law to help police prevent mass shootings nationwide
Defenders
Man finds his friend shot to death inside home in Southwest Detroit, police say
News
Pets
All 4 Pets: Beamer the Spokeshorse
The famous horse of Rouge Park
Posted: 8:30 PM, December 19, 2018
Updated: 8:30 PM, December 19, 2018
Warren mayor denies it's his voice in secret recording containing anti-gay slur
Report indicates Facebook shared users' personal information with…
The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018
Illegal dumpers take advantage of initiative intended to provide…
Michigan Senate OKs 'baby box' bill that would create safe places for…