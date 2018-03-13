Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With A New Pet

St. Patrick's Day is coming up and even the Michigan Humane Society is getting into the party spirit. Shaun Bailey is back from the Michigan Humane Society to tell us all about the event!

The event is called St. Pitty's Day and they are celebrating from March 16th - 18th. This event will be held at the Michigan Humane Society at all three locations in the Detroit area and Petco of Sterling Heights. All you have to do is wear green and you will qualify for a free pitbull terrier puppy.

For more information on the event check out the Michigan Humane Society website here: http://www.michiganhumane.org/

Our pet of the week is Elsa, a 9-week-old pitbull mix puppy, who is currently looking for her forever home! For more information on adoptable pets go to the Michigan Humane Society website page (http://www.michiganhumane.org/) or by calling (866) M- HUMANE

Whoever adopts our pet of the week will receive a $75 gift certificate from our friends at Hogopian Cleaning Services who are big supporters of many initiatives helping pets in our community.