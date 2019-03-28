All 4 Pets Special airs Sunday, meet Sophie the new spokesdog

There’s something for everyone in Local 4’s new “All 4 Pets” special Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

This half-hour show, hosted by Jason Carr and Priya Mann, is part of the station’s continuing commitment to bring animal lovers together by providing the best of everything about pets on-air, online and on social media.

Highlights:

Go inside a rescue for parrots who’ve lost their homes

Get a veterinarian’s advice for combating pet allergies

Meet some of the many presidential pets who’ve lived in the White House over the years

See how needlepoint is helping save stray animals who need medical care

Plus, get to know Local 4’s latest Spokesdog – Sophie the English Springer Spaniel

See if your pet could be the next TV star. Viewers will find out how to enter WDIV’s latest All 4 Pets “Put Your Pet in a Promo” contest.

Animal lovers who would like to be part of the online community can join Local 4’s All 4 Pets Facebook and Instagram groups and go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets to get the latest pet news and share fun pet photos with others across the region.

Local 4’s “All 4 Pets” special airs Sunday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

