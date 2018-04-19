'All 4 Pets' Special – Thursday at 9 p.m. on Local 4

WDIV’s “All 4 Pets” special is part of Local 4’s commitment to being the “All 4 Pets” station, bringing animal lovers together and providing the best of everything about pets on-air, online and on social media.

This springtime special is filled with cats, dogs, toucans and even goats.

Highlights:

A local bird-loving family that adopted two Curl Crested Aracari toucans named Tiki and Kona, and what life with toucans is like – pretty exciting, actually.

Goat Yoga -- the hottest new fitness trend that really is yoga with goats!

Pets who make their homes at businesses across metro-Detroit – a CEO cat, a tortoise with a live camera strapped to his back, a 40-something macaw, and a canine co-worker.

“Ask A Vet” -- A Michigan Humane Society veterinarian shares the hidden health hazard that often isn’t noticed until it’s a real problem. Plus, how pet insurance works.

Local 4 is looking for the next pet TV star. Viewers will find out how to enter WDIV’s latest All 4 Pets “Put Your Pet in a Promo” contest.



Local 4’s “All 4 Pets” special airs Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9 p.m.

Animal lovers who would like to be part of the online community can join Local 4’s All 4 Pets Facebook and Instagram groups and go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets to get the latest pet news and share fun pet photos with others across the region.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.