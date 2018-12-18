All 4 Pets Special – Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Local 4

WDIV-Local 4’s new “All 4 Pets” special has something for all the animal lovers out there. This primetime show is hosted by Jason Carr and Priya Mann, and is part of the station’s continuing commitment to bring animal lovers together by providing the best of everything about pets on-air, online and on social media.

Highlights:

Get to know Local 4’s latest Spokespet – Beamer. He’s the first winner you can actually meet in person and the first horse.

Check off your Christmas list with the latest pet toys and gadgets.

See how volunteer dogs are bringing smiles to kids who could really use a cuddle.

Countdown of the most popular on-screen pets of all time.

See if your pet could be the next TV star. Viewers will find out how to enter WDIV’s latest All 4 Pets “Put Your Pet in a Promo” contest.



Local 4’s “All 4 Pets” special airs Wednesday, December 19 at 8 p.m.

Animal lovers who would like to be part of the online community can join Local 4’s All 4 Pets Facebook and Instagram groups and go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets to get the latest pet news and share fun pet photos with others across the region.