All 4 Pets Special – December 19th

WDIV-Local 4’s new “All 4 Pets” special has something for all the animal lovers out there. This primetime show, hosted by Jason Carr and Priya Mann, and is part of the station’s continuing commitment to bring animal lovers together by providing the best of everything about pets on-air, online and on social media.

Here are links to what we talked about in the special:

For more information on the Buffalo Soldiers Heritage Association and the stables where Beamer lives, visit:

To learn how to become a therapy dog at Royal Oak Beaumont:

The gifts and gadgets featured on the show can be found here:

Animal lovers who would like to be part of the online community can join Local 4’s All 4 Pets Facebook and Instagram groups and go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets to get the latest pet news and share fun pet photos with others across the region.