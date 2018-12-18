Top Local Stories
General Motors to lay off 50 employees at Brownstown Township plant
News
Michigan small business owner gives workers $4 million in holiday bonuses
News
Metro Detroit weather: Updating the Christmas travel (and White Christmas) forecast
Weather
2 more cases of polio-like illness AFM confirmed in Michigan; 4 cases total
Health
Penny Marshall, famed actress, comedian, director, dies at 75
News
Dearborn Heights man pistol whipped during video game sale stabs Newport man to death
News
Detroit's New Years Eve party 'The Drop' canceled this year
Michigan Events
7 places to see amazing holiday light displays in Michigan this year
All About Michigan
Driver's medical emergency causes crash at Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate, MSP says
News
Pets
All 4 Pets: Therapy dogs
This heroic fellow helps children at Beaumont
Posted: 5:28 PM, December 18, 2018
Updated: 5:28 PM, December 18, 2018
LOCAL NEWS
Michigan Innocence Clinic pushing for Gov. Snyder to grant pardons to 3 men
Detroit Police Chief James Craig spreads holiday cheer
Livingston County Judge Theresa Brennan facing felony charges, arraigned
Detroit police investigating after infant pronounced dead at hospital
Metro Detroit experts weigh in on how to protect children from human trafficking