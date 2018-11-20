Become a pet foster parent in the D!

The holidays are a great time to help out those in need, including the animals looking for loving homes in our community. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, is back with us to explain how you can get involved in fostering a pet.

Fostering is important because it gives pets a break from the shelter. You can foster for as little as two to three weeks. The holidays are a great time to foster because it allows the animals to socialize with many people and find potential adopters through people coming through the household.

Bailey also brought in a new adorable pet that needs a home. Tabitha is a 3 year-old female pit bull mix who came to the Michigan Humane Society after she was hit by a car. She is all healed up now and is ready for adoption. She would prefer a home where she is the only dog. She does not have a history with kids.

Whoever adopts Tabitha will receive a $75 gift card from our friends at Hagopian Cleaning Services.

