Bulldogs, Brews and Beards charity event in Corktown to benefit Detroit Bulldog Rescue

DETROIT - Sunday is National Dog Day, and Detroit Barbers Barbershop & Brand in Corktown wants to celebrate with the Bulldogs, Brews & Beards pet event.

The charity event supports the efforts of the Detroit Bulldog Rescue. Proceeds from beard trims and coffee sold at Lucky Detroit will be donated to support the efforts of the nonprofit.

Information to foster or adopt a bulldog will also be available. The event runs from noon to 2 p.m.

Activities include a bulldog kissing booth, a bulldog pampering station, a dog wash station and more.

Detroit Barbers invite residents to bring their dogs to the shop on National Dog Day for pampering and to support the efforts of Detroit Bulldog Rescue.

Detroit Barbers is located at 2000 Michigan Ave. For more information, check out its official website here.

More information on Bulldogs, Brews and Beards can be found here.

