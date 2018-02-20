Don't Let Your Pets Get Cabin Fever

This is the time of year when we start getting cabin fever in the D, and so do our pets. However, there are ways to cure it so your pet can beat the winter blues.

Shaun Bailey from the Michigan Humane Society joined us again with ways to keep our pets happy during the colder weather. He also brought a new adorable pet that needs a home.

Shaun says stay active! Training classes are a great way to strengthen the bond between you and your dog. If a traditional class is not an option, training can be done at home using positive reinforcement methods.

Make meal times and snack times more fun, consider puzzle toys or interactive feeders; they keep your pet's brain engaged and keep them moving. Consider doggie daycare. There are many locations throughout the metro area, all of which offer different benefits. Do your research to determine the best fit for you.

For your feline friend, fight winter blahs with some new and interactive toys, and keep them moving for at least 20 minutes a day.

Tap into your cat's natural hunting instincts by hiding great treats and fun toys all over the house so they have something to work for while you are gone for the day.

Shaun brought a very cute puppy with him today named Betty Spaghetti. Betty is a 4 year old Maltese/Yorkshire Terrier mix. She is looking for a loving home and is good with other dogs and pets. For information on adopting her visit http://MichiganHumane.org