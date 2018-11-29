Good boy: Canine to Five Detroit seeks home for dog abandoned at groomer

DETROIT - Canine to Five is hoping to find a home for an abandoned dog before the holidays .

According to a spokesperson, about three weeks ago, a man brought a malnourished dog that had fleas to Canine to Five's Detroit location on Cass Avenue, asking for it to be groomed. The man told staff he had forgotten his wallet. He left and never returned.

Staff at Canine to Five named the dog Debo and have been fostering it since. They are unsure how old the dog is.

They're hoping to find a home for Debo before the holidays.

Debo is described as being potty-trained, not destructive when left home alone, fully vaccinated but not neutered and very loving with people.

Canine to Five is also offering a free 10-day package to his adopters once he is neutered and settled in his forever home, pending an evaluation.

For more information or to meet Debo, contact Canine to Five's Detroit location by email at detroit@caninetofive.com.

Debo (WDIV)

