Caring for outdoor wildlife with Premier Pet Supply

We are all for pets and animals here at Live In the D and Local 4, and this is the time of year to start caring for the wildlife. Our friend Mike Palmer, owner of Premier Pet Supply, joined us in the studio along with Jeff Nagarah, from the location in Rochester Hills, to tell us why we should be thinking about the animals that live outdoors.

Nagarah says it's important because wild animals are foraging for food. In the spring and summer it's really easy for them to find food, but once it starts to get colder out it becomes more difficult. Palmer also mentioned that in order for birds to make it through winter's long, cold nights, it's important to give them high-calorie, high-fat diets to help them maintain their health. Birds also make great entertainment for our indoor pets; cats really enjoy watching them.

They brought in some of the items you should look into for the winter. Palmer mentioned that suet is a really good choice of bird food because it adds extra protein for the birds. Other small animals, like squirrels and chipmunks, need to eat too. They mentioned that you should keep deer and squirrel food away from the bird feeder so those animals are attracted to a different area. They also brought in a few types of bird feeders that can be used in different ways.

Premier Pet Supply has an event coming up at the Novi Pet Expo, this weekend starting Friday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 11, and it's a great event for all animals. Pets are welcome as long as you fill out a form and if all of their vaccinations are up to date. There will be entertainment, animal rescues and more! For more information, contact Premier Pet Supply.

There are four Premier Pet Supply locations in Beverly Hills, Rochester Hills, Novi and Livonia. To find the one nearest you, visit premierpetsupply.com.