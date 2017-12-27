Cat rescued by Troy firefighters after spending 36 hours in tree

TROY, Mich. - A cat was rescued from a tree Tuesday evening in Troy after reportedly being trapped for over 36 hours.

The cat was found in a tree on West Wattles Road after the Troy Fire Department received multiple calls about the situation and saw several social media postings indicating the cat had been in the tree for about a day and a half.

Residents said the cat could be heard crying.

Fire crews located the tree and multiple ladders were set up to ensure a safe climb and flood lights were used to illuminate the area.

The cat was successfully rescued and handed down to firefighters on the ground.

Authorities said the cat was too cold to give any details. Concerned residents offered to care for the cat until the owners are located.

Anyone with information about this cat is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

