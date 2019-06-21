Cats in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cool kitties near you? There are dozens of darling cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Baxter, domestic shorthair mix

Baxter is a handsome male domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Baxter loves other cats, dogs and children. He's already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date and he is neutered. Here's what Baxter's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of him: Baxter is a very affectionate cat. He purrs loudly and is not bothered by the other cats. Although he does look at them a little strangely when they try to play with him. Baxter is a very gentle cat who just wants lots of love. Read more about how to adopt Baxter on Petfinder.

Simba, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Simba is a darling male tabby and domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Simba is friendly as can be and he loves other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's been vaccinated and neutered. Simba is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Here's what Simba's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of him: Simba came to Fortunate Feline as a 12-week old kitten. He had been born in a trailer park. He was already past the age when kittens learn easily, to trust humans and enjoy their company. He went into a foster home where he did not receive the kind of attention to help him learn to totally trust humans. Consequently, he is still somewhat shy and reticent around humans. He chooses when he wants attention. When he does, he will come and sit or lay by you and at times wrestle with you. He leaves no doubt that he wants attention. So, he needs an adopter with some experience with this type of cat. Apply to adopt Simba today at Petfinder.

Twix, Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix

Twix is a female Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix staying at Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Twix gets along well with other cats. She is already vaccinated and spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Twix is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Twix's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of her: Twix is a survivor. She was born in an area where cats were having difficulty surviving. A man was doing his best to help them by providing food and doing TNR for the adults. When he brought Twix to Fortunate Feline's vet she was flea infested and very anemic. She received treatment and was on her way to being a healthy kitten in a foster home. She has been under veterinary care. Her right eye tears a lot because she has a cloudy scar on the cornea but her vision is not impaired. It has been decided that Twix may have a herpes virus. This means that the virus may never be completely eradicated. If she is under stress, it could come back. She sometimes gets a runny eye. Her foster has found something that clears that up quickly. Her spirit has continued to flourish. Read more about how to adopt Twix on Petfinder.

Q-Bert, domestic shorthair mix

Q-Bert is a male domestic shorthair mix staying at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Q-Bert is already neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Q-Bert's caretakers: Q-Bert is an action-packed cat. He's in need of a pet parent that can appreciate his enthusiasm and high energy but will help him follow the house rules of what is acceptable. Q-Bert is always on the go, enjoys exercises, training and playing. He loves to be petted and touched. He's eight months and 6.24 pounds. Apply to adopt Q-Bert today at Petfinder.

Gloria, domestic shorthair mix

Gloria is a lovable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. She has all of her shots. Gloria's current caretakers say: Gloria is the most introverted of all the introverted kitties. A staff member took her home for some much-needed peace and quiet. Gloria is a mature sweet lady and loves to be pet but needs someone who is patient. It will take a long time for Gloria to be comfortable. She's 6.8 pounds and 10 years old. Read more about Gloria on Petfinder.

Priya, domestic shorthair mix

Priya is a female domestic shorthair mix in the care of Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. Priya is spayed and vaccinated. Read more about Priya on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.