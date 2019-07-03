Cats in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by browsing through furry felines! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Detroit.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Baxter, domestic shorthair mix

Baxter is a darling male domestic shorthair mix being cared for at the Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Baxter loves kids, cats or dogs. Good news: he is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Baxter's friends at Fortunate Feline Adoption League think of him: Baxter is a very affectionate cat. He purrs loudly while wrapping himself around my legs. Baxter is a very gentle cat who just wants lots of love. Read more about how to adopt Baxter on Petfinder.

Simba, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Simba is an adorable male tabby and domestic shorthair mix being kept at the Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Simba will get along great with other cats. Have no fear: he is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Simba is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Simba's current caretakers say: Simba is still somewhat shy and reticent around humans. He chooses when he wants attention. When he does, he will come and sit or lay by you and at times wrestle with you. Read more about how to adopt Simba on Petfinder.

Twix, Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix

Twix is a sweet female Dilute calico and tortoiseshell mix currently residing at the Fortunate Feline Adoption League. Twix is a social animal, and she's happy to keep company with other cats. Have no fear: she's already been house-trained. She already has all of her shots, and she is spayed. Twix is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Notes from Twix's caretakers: Twix is a survivor. She was born in an area where cats were having difficulty surviving. Her spirit has continued to flourish. Apply to adopt Twix today at Petfinder.

Q-Bert, domestic shorthair mix

Q-Bert is a lovable male domestic shorthair mix being kept at the Michigan Humane Society - Detroit Center for Animal Care. He is vaccinated and neutered. More on Q-Bert: I am ready to play, play, play. I can get carried away sometimes and play too rough. I'm looking for a pet parent that can appreciate my enthusiasm and high energy but will help me follow the house rules. Read more about Q-Bert on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline