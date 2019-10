ROMULUS, Mich. - Dress for the season and help animals this weekend at the Flannel Fall Fest.

The event Saturday at the Romulus VFW will include a best chili contest, a cash bar with fall beers and hard cider, a nacho bar, doughnuts, fall treats, a cornhole tournament, music and raffles. Proceeds will benefit Providing for Paws.

A $20 ticket gets you food and a drink ticket.

Click here to buy tickets.

The Romulus VFW is at 39270 W. Huron River Drive

