Celebrate dogs with some drinks at Batch Brewing Company

We are celebrating National Dog Week all week here at Live in the D because, as you know, we are all for pets! And you can celebrate at a special month-long event coming up, which will include drinks and your dog. Shaun Bailey, from the Michigan Humane Society, is back in the studio to tell us about it.

Bailey says that the Michigan Humane Society has a campaign coming up called Feelgood Tap that runs through the whole month of October. The campaign involves close to three dozen bars and restaurants throughout the state. During entire month each business involved will have a signature drink that benefits the Michigan Humane Society. The kickoff of the event is on Friday, Oct. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Batch Brewing Company in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

Our pet of the week is Hunter, a spaniel mix, who is looking for his forever home. Last week's pet of the week, Tiki, was quickly adopted. Tiki's new family and whoever adopts Hunter will receive a $75 gift certificate from our partners at Hagopian Cleaning Services to help with the transition to a new home. For more information and for other adoptable pets visit the Michigan Humane Society website, www.michiganhumane.org.