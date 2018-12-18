We've got a big announcement but first let's set the scene. Imagine waking up Christmas morning and there's a knock at the door and when you answer, there's an adorable furry pet ready to move into your house and make it their home! The Michigan Humane Society is offering Christmas morning pet delivery!

Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, joined us in the studio to tell us more about it. They are calling it the Santa Paws Delivery program. Here's how it works: People who are interested in having their newly adopted furry friend come home on Christmas morning can come in during normal adoption hours on Saturday, Dec. 22. MHS is offering a limited number of spots at each facility to have your new family member brought to your door Christmas morning with no delivery fee, though donations are always appreciated.

Chrisman also brought Rosy, a year-old rat terrier mix who's looking for her forever family. She is in need of a high-energy home, and needs someone who is willing to work and play with her. Last week's pet of the week, Poinsettia, the 3-month-old pitbull puppy mix was quickly adopted.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, you can visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org.

For all animals lovers out there be sure to watch our "All 4 Pets" special Wednesday night, Dec. 13. Take a ride with the reigning "All 4 Pets" "spokeshorse," Beamer. Check off your Christmas list with the latest toys and gadgets. See how dogs are bringing smiles to kids who could really use a cuddle, and the count down to the most poplar on screen pets of all time. Join Jason Carr and Priya Mann at 8 p.m. for "All 4 Pets."