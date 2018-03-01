Dearborn dog-friendly marathon raises money for animal shelter

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dogs are welcome at the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD) Mutt Strut, an upcoming 5K run and 2.2-mile walk raising money for a local animal shelter.

"It’s one of the highlights of our year, seeing all the dogs and people enjoying the fun and fresh air," Elaine Greene, FAMD’s executive director, said. "We especially like seeing shelter alumni return with their new owners."

Participants can register individually or as a team. The Mutt Strut welcomes families and individuals of all skill levels for the run and walk along Dearborn’s Gateway Trail. On May 12, it will begin at 8 a.m. for runners and 10 a.m. for walkers.

The event will have food trucks, demonstrations and a lure course and agility course for dogs to participate. Food trucks and events will run before, during and after the official walk and run, until 1 p.m.

Last year's Mutt Strut raised more than $82,000.

"Mutt Strut is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year. Especially with our new shelter opening up in the fall, we’re proud of how far we’ve come and what we’ve accomplished," Greene said. "But there’s always more to do, and this day really helps us show off our great shelter animals."

Runner registration in advance is $45 before and $50 on the morning of the event. All runners receive a timing bib, an official Mutt Strut Walk and Run T-shirt and a commemorative medal. Walkers who register in advance and raise more than $45 in pledges also receive a Mutt Strut T-shirt and a dog bandana. If participants choose not to raise funds for the event, they are still welcome to join the walk and the fair at Ford Field in Dearborn.

More information on the event can be found at famdmuttstrut.org.



