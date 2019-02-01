Dearborn police corporal receives $2,500 Collin Rose memorial grant to help animals in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn police corporal received a $2,500 Collin Rose Memorial K-9 Safety Award grant to help animals.

The money will support Cpl. Jennifer Janiga's work with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. Janiga is a longtime volunteer at the Dearborn-based animal shelter.

"Cpl. Jennifer Janiga is devoted and goes out of her way to help whenever an animal is in need. She has fostered animals for our shelter as well as adopted," said Elaine Greene, FAMD executive director. "She takes pet food to families struggling to feed their pets. She works hard to make sure the animals in this community are well cared for, and when that is not happening, she works to find a solution for that animal. Jennifer is well-known within the animal community, as well as by residents who have seen or been the recipient of her good deeds.”

Janiga helps the organization's Feed Fido program by delivering food to pet owners who don't have transportation. She also speaks to students about animal safety and how to help stray animals. She keeps her patrol car stocked with straw, food, towels and bowls that she gives to residents in need.

Janiga engages the community by encouraging pet owners to spay or neuter their animals, educating residents about bringing pets inside during cold weather and explaining how to properly walk dogs when she sees a dog being walked improperly. She also provides bright-colored leashes to dog owners during these interactions.

At work, Janiga handles animal complaints, helps teach new officers how to safely handle animals and use a control stick and pushes for animal neglect cases to go to court.

Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad praised Janiga's work.

"Cpl. Janiga is a standout and among our best officers. Jen has worked the streets her entire career and brings a high level of additional service when dealing with animal issues," he said. "She is compassionate with the pets that are encountered while ensuring the safety for both officers and residents. I am proud and grateful for her service and it is an honor that the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation has recognized her valuable service to the community.”

Janiga will be honored Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the animal shelter at 16121 Reckinger Road in Dearborn.

She hopes the money from the grant will help fund a new dog trap as well as food and veterinary costs, and that publicity about the award will lead to an increase in donations to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

The Collin Rose Memorial K-9 Safety Award was established to showcase, support and reward the contributions made by police officers across the country. Janiga is the inaugural recipient of the award.

“Our organization couldn’t think of a more fitting first-time award recipient than Cpl. Janiga. Her dedication is truly remarkable, and we hope her story inspires other police officers to make similar differences in their communities,” said Chris Powell, president of the Officer Collin Rose Memorial Foundation.

Collin Rose was a Wayne State University police officer who was gunned down in 2016.

