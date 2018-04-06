Detroit Zoo pet adoption event set for May

The annual Detroit Zoo pet adoption event is coming soon.

"Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo" is one of the nation’s largest off-site pet adoption events. The Detroit Zoo hosts this semiannual event in partnership with the Michigan Humane Society.

Since the event's inception in 1993, more than 25,000 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens have been placed into fur-ever homes at the spring and fall events.

When is it?

Friday, May 18 from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. from 5 p.m.

Where is it?

Detroit Zoo, 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, Michigan, 48067

How do I attend?

Meet Your Best Friend is a free event and takes place in the parking lot beneath the Zoo’s landmark water tower. More info here.

Friendly reminders:

Adoption fees and policies vary by participating groups.

For health and safety reasons, please leave current companion animals at home.

Strollers are not allowed in the tents. Upon entering the event you will be asked to park your stroller before entering the tents.

