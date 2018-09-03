Detroit Zoo to host pet adoption event

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Detroit Zoological Society is teaming up with the Michigan Humane Society to host one of the nation's largest off-site pet adoption events.

The event will be held Sept. 14 from noon to 6 p.m. and Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Meet Your Best Friend at the Zoo was created in 1993 and is held semi-annually in the spring and fall.

Since the event began, nearly 25,000 dogs, cats and rabbits have found new homes, according to the Detroit Zoo's website.

