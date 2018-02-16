Dog food recall: Products may have salmonella contamination

Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. is recalling all sizes and package types of dog treats labeled as Beefy Munchies because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

This recall comes a week after Smokehouse Pet Products issued a recall on 4 ounce bags of Beefy Munchies for the same reason.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine sampling and testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of salmonella in two 4 ounce packages of Beefy Munchies.

Beefy Munchies were distributed nationwide through distributors selling to various retailers. The product comes in individual bags, resealable bags and plastic tubs. The plastic tub will be labeled Beefy Bites.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Any consumers who have purchased Beefy Munchies should discontinue use of the product and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. at 877-699-7387, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, Arrow Reliance / Darwin’s Natural recalled ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs on Tuesday due to potential salmonella and listeria contamination after a kitten died from a salmonella infection.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.

