Dog safety: Keep these toxic household items out of reach

Our four-legged friends use their nose and mouth to explore the world around them, but that can get them into trouble.

Chocolate is a commonly known toxin for pets, but what about sugar-free gum and breath mints? They contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol. It can be deadly to dogs because it spikes their insulin levels, causing dangerously low blood sugar levels.

Xylitol can also be found in toothpaste, chewable vitamins and mouthwash.

Another common household toxin for pets is dryer sheets. The sheets help dissolve static cling by coating fabrics in chemicals. Those chemicals can harm your pets.

Lastly, prescription and over-the-counter medications accounted for nearly 35,000 pet poison cases handled by animal poison control in 2017. As little as one or two pills can cause serious damage like kidney failure in your pet.

So keep them out of reach to protect your four-legged friends.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.