Dogs, craft beer, music and more at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak!

The Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce invites you to discover Barktoberfest, a fall festival for dogs and their people. Centered around locally-brewed craft beer and music, this is the most dog-friendly event in town!



Barktoberfest encourages you to leash up your pooch pal and come out to enjoy a locally brewed beer, food and live music while you browse vendor booths with everything from pet-related products to locally made crafts to bottlecap creations and cool wearables for craft beer collectors. Dogs can compete in the Howl-a-ween Costume Contest, Weiner Dog Race, and More.



So bring your BFF -- human or canine -- for an afternoon of food, shopping, fun, music, and oh yeah ... locally brewed beer. $5 entry fee (10 and under free) and IDs are required. Live entertainment, food, dog contests and shopping -- centered around locally-brewed craft beer -- make this a fun event for all ages!

Location:

Memorial Park, located at 13 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue

View a Map

Date/Time Information:

Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fees/Admission:

$5 per person, children under 10 free

Lineup of Events:

Register for all contests on side stage with our awesome DJ, Ric Pruneda! Everyone must be registered 15 minutes prior to each contest start time.

Saturday, Sept 15

11:00 a.m. Gates Open

12:00 p.m. Best Trick Contest

12:30 p.m Joe Jaber and The Last Divide

2:00 p.m. Costume Contest

2:45 p.m Chihuahua Race

3:00 p.m. Mad Rabbit

6:00 p.m. Close

Sunday, Sept 16

11:00 a.m. Gates Opens

11:30 a.m. The Gasoline Gypsies

1:00 p.m Ugliest Dog Contest

1:15 p.m The Highland Travelers

2:00 p.m. Costume Contest

3:00 p.m Weiner Dog Race

3:15 p.m Pug Run

4:00 p.m Orbitsuns

6:00 p.m Close