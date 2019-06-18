Dogs in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Butters, husky

Butters is a lovable male husky dog in the care of Home Fur-Ever. Butters is friendly as can be, and he's happy to keep company with other dogs. He has all of his shots and he is neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained. From Butters' current caretaker: Butters is a very handsome, lovable and friendly dog. He is happy, enjoys human attention and affection. He's currently living at an adult foster home with other dogs but no kids. Butters walks great on a leash, enjoys his daily walks and play time. A home with a fenced yard is needed and people familiar with the breed are best. His birth date is Dec. 20, 1997. Read more about Butters on Petfinder.

Pookie, Pekingese

Pookie is a darling male Pekingese dog staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Pookie gets along well with kids, dogs or cats. He is already house-trained. He's already neutered and he has all his shots. Pookie's current caretakers say: Pookie is not a charmer. He is self-important and will love you, once he knows you. Pookie is now 11, outliving his past owner and ready for a spoiled retirement. Please know the breed or read up before inquiring. He is a grumpy dude. Pookie can live with children who respects his boundaries, other small to medium dogs and he is good with cats. Pookie loves walks, car rides and is a great guard dog. He is easy to groom once you have gained his trust. Pookie likes to sit on the lap, being carried or lifted. He has perfect health other than a minor case of cherry eyes (vet said to leave it as it was). Read more about Pookie on Petfinder.

Cookie, pit bull terrier

Cookie is a female pit bull terrier dog currently housed at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Cookie needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs. She does do well with kids.Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She is spayed, and she has all her shots. Cookie's current caretakers say: Cookie is the oddest pit bull we have ever seen and her personality matches that too. She is turning senior, that's eight or nine but plays like nobody's business. At around 30 pounds, she is a joy to play with and doesn't wear you out. Affection comes often from Cookie, but is mixed in with some pretend air-snapping. This lady has humor. Cookie is can be walked safely by older children. She likes to sled and be dressed up. She is looking ready to win your neighborhood ugliest dog contest. Read more about Cookie on Petfinder.

Mash, boxer and mastiff mix

Mash is a male boxer and mastiff mix currently housed at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Mash will get along great with your other dogs. He already has all of his shots, neutered and is already house-trained. From Mash's current caretaker: Mash came to us with very lacking social skills but this big boy has bloomed. He loves life, playtime with other dogs, car rides and toys. Although Mash is a big boy, his brain is not proportionate, so he needs to be monitored to not swallow things. He does perfect in foster care and is crate trained. Mash is the perfect dog for you if your dog is wearing you out. He is short, 75 pounds of cannonball and two-years old. He knows sit and paw and will roll over if you have a treat. Mash likes to be submissive in play and he prefers getting chased. Apply to adopt Mash today at Petfinder.

Peppa, pit bull terrier

Peppa is a darling female pit bull terrier dog staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Peppa is a social animal and she'll get along great with other dogs. She's vaccinated, spayed and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Notes from Peppa's caretakers: Peppa came to us as an owner-surrender. She is a tiny package of the best a pit bull has to offer: she walks good on the leash, plays perfect with her toys inside and outdoors. Peppa is potty-trained and does not chew much. She plays with other dogs in an enthusiastic way, is a bit of a slobber and mouthing is to be expected. Peppa would do great in a home with another pit bull with a similar desire for play. Read more about Peppa on Petfinder.

