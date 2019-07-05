Dogs in Detroit looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Shake, German shepherd mix

Shake is an adorable male German shepherd mix being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Shake is a lovely family dog, and children will love him. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. His vaccinations are already up to date and he is neutered. Here's what Shake's friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of him: Shake is a smaller, stumpy-legged German Shepherd with a calm but attentive personality. He loves all people, including children and doesn't need to warm up; he is immediately your best friend. Shake would love a home with a yard and children. Read more about how to adopt Shake on Petfinder.

Butters, husky

Butters is a sweet male husky dog staying at Home Fur-Ever. Butters is a social animal and he gets along well with other dogs. His vaccinations are up to date and he's neutered. Good news: He's already house-trained. Butters' current caretakers say: Butters is a very handsome, lovable and a friendly dog. He is happy and enjoys human attention and affection. Butters is currently living at an adult foster home with other dogs but no kids. He walks great on a leash and enjoys his daily walks and play time. A home with a fenced-yard is needed and people familiar with the breed are best. Apply to adopt Butters today at Petfinder.

Boots, black mouth cur and pit bull terrier mix

Boots is a female black mouth cur and pit bull terrier mix staying at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Boots is happy to keep company with cats. Good news: She is already house-trained, spayed and she has all her shots. Notes from Boots' caretakers: Boots prefers cats and humans. She is a little timid and we think she may enjoy dog company soon enough. She also is not a chewer and very potty-trained. Boots does not bark back when barked at and lounges with you outdoors. Boots can live with calmer, older children. She loves squeaking toys but does not know what to do with them yet. Read more about how to adopt Boots on Petfinder.

Speckles, German shorthaired pointer and American bulldog mix

Speckles is a male German shorthaired pointer and American bulldog mix being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit. Speckles likes to socialize, and he gets along well with other dogs. He's neutered and he has all his shots. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. From Speckles' current caretaker: Speckles was hit by a car and requires a lot of urgent care. He has now recovered and is ready to enjoy the rest of his life. Speckles loves dogs and other kids and is capable of resting alongside other dogs to. Apply to adopt Speckles today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.