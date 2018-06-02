Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co. beer, support Leader Dogs for the Blind at Bark & Brew this weekend

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Meet leader dogs, enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co. beer and support Leader Dogs for the Blind at Bark & Brew on Saturday.

The third-annual family-friendly event at Clubhouse BFD in Rochester Hills will include live music, a kids' play area, carnival games, face painting, pub food, leader dog training demonstrations and more.

Bark & Brew is from 1-10 p.m. June 2. Presale tickets are $8 until midnight June 1. Tickets are available the day of the event for $10 online and at the door. Those younger than 21 get free admission. A wristband for the kids' play area is $5.

Personal dogs are not allowed at the event to ensure the health of the leader dogs.

Clubhouse BFD is at 2265 Crooks Road.

