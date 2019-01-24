Family reunited with puppy at center of Berkley dog shelter investigation

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - It has been a week of highs and terrible lows for the Berg family after they adopted a springer spaniel puppy from No Dog Left Behind Rescue in Berkley.

“The first night we got her she was sleepy, by the next day she was throwing up, lethargic not puppy-like at all,” Deanna Berg said.

The Berg family took the puppy to a veterinarian the next morning and the puppy, Cinnamon, tested positive for parvovirus.

The veterinarian told them the puppy could not leave and the bill for treatment was over $1,200. The Berg family could not afford to pay it, and they said the rescue they adopted the puppy from wouldn't pay the bill either.

A second puppy adopted from No Dog Left Behind tested positive for parvovirus.

A different rescue, ReJoyceful Animal Rescue, heard about the sick puppies and stepped in to help. ReJoyceful paid the bills for treatment so the puppies wouldn't have to be euthanized.

Cinnamon was saved and able to go home with the Berg family Wednesday night. Their young son was so happy to see the puppy that he couldn't speak.

No Dog Left Behind Rescue is now being investigated by Michigan State and Berkley police.

